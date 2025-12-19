World
US halts green card lottery scheme after Brown University shooting

President Donald Trump has suspended the US green card lottery scheme after the Brown University shooting that killed two people and wounded nine others.

Claudio Neves Valente, the suspect who was found dead on Thursday, entered the country through the diversity lottery immigrant visa programme (DV1) in 2017 and was granted a green card.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said she has paused the visa scheme under Trump's direction to "ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous programme".

The 48-year-old Portuguese man was also a suspect in the killing of an MIT professor that happened a day after the Sunday shooting.

Moreover, the programme makes up to 50,000 visas available each year through a random selection process among entries from countries with low rates of immigration to the US.

The decision to halt the lottery came hours after Valente was found dead in a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Valente was enrolled at Brown University from the fall of 2000 to the spring of 2001 in the graduate school to study physics, and he had no current affiliation with the institute.

Officials also said that Valente shot and killed MIT professor Nuno F Gomes Loureiro on Monday at his home in Brookline, which is about 80 km from Providence.

As per the police, both men had studied at the same university in Portugal in the late 1990s.

