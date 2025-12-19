World
  • By Hania Jamil
Brown University shooting suspect found dead from self-inflicted wound

Claudio Neves Valente, who was also a suspect in the killing of an MIT professor, was found dead in a storage facility

A man suspected of killing two and wounding nine others at Brown University on Saturday, and then killing an MIT professor days later, has been found dead in a New Hampshire storage facility.

Claudia Neves Valente, a Portuguese national and a former Brown student, was found dead on Thursday evening, December 18, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

During a news conference, Oscar Perez, the Providence police chief, said that as of now the investigations show that the suspect acted alone.

Valente was found dead in the storage facility where he had rented a unit with a bag and two firearms, as well as evidence in the car "that matches exactly what we see at the scene here in Providence."

Peter Neronha, the attorney general of Rhode Island, told the press that a person with information about the suspect played a key role in locating the suspect.

Valente was enrolled at Brown University from the fall of 2000 to the spring of 2001 in the graduate school to study physics, and he had no current affiliation with the institute.

The manhunt for the shooter had started afresh on Monday morning after the state's attorney general announced that a person of interest detained on Sunday had been released.

Notably, the two students killed were identified as Ella Cook, a sophomore from Alabama, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, an Uzbek national in his first year at Brown.

Cook was vice-president of Brown's College Republicans of America chapter, while Umurzokov dreamed of becoming a neurosurgeon.

