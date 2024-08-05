Bangladesh anti-government protests: Death toll climbs to 90 as violence escalates

At least 90 people were killed on Sunday, August 4, during the widespread violent anti-government protests in Bangladesh.
According to BBC, the police said that at least 13 police officers were killed during the attack on a police station in the district of Sirajganj.
The student protest that began in July to abolish the quotas in civil service jobs has now turned into a massive anti-government movement. The student leaders have declared the movement a campaign of civil disobedience, demanding the long-standing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down.
Police have used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protestors.
The death toll since the beginning of the demonstration has now crossed over 280, whereas the government has once again placed a nationwide curfew.
As per the local media reports, police detained almost 10,000 people during the protest, including students and opposition supporters.
The UN's human rights chief, Volker Türk, has called for the ‘shocking violence’ to end and urged the Bangladeshi security forces and politicians to restrain the situation.
He said, “The government must cease targeting those participating peacefully in the protest movement, immediately release those arbitrarily detained, restore full internet access, and create conditions for meaningful dialogue.”
Turk added, “The continuing effort to suppress popular discontent, including through the excessive use of force and the deliberate spread of misinformation and incitement to violence, must immediately cease.”