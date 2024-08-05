World

Bangladesh anti-government protests: Death toll climbs to 90 as violence escalates

Protestors are demanding the resignation of long-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

  • by Web Desk
  • August 05, 2024
Protestors are demanding the resignation of long-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Protestors are demanding the resignation of long-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

At least 90 people were killed on Sunday, August 4, during the widespread violent anti-government protests in Bangladesh.

According to BBC, the police said that at least 13 police officers were killed during the attack on a police station in the district of Sirajganj.

The student protest that began in July to abolish the quotas in civil service jobs has now turned into a massive anti-government movement. The student leaders have declared the movement a campaign of civil disobedience, demanding the long-standing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down.

Bangladesh anti-government protests: Death toll climbs to 90 as violence escalates

Police have used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protestors.

The death toll since the beginning of the demonstration has now crossed over 280, whereas the government has once again placed a nationwide curfew.

As per the local media reports, police detained almost 10,000 people during the protest, including students and opposition supporters.

Bangladesh anti-government protests: Death toll climbs to 90 as violence escalates

The UN's human rights chief, Volker Türk, has called for the ‘shocking violence’ to end and urged the Bangladeshi security forces and politicians to restrain the situation.

He said, “The government must cease targeting those participating peacefully in the protest movement, immediately release those arbitrarily detained, restore full internet access, and create conditions for meaningful dialogue.”

Turk added, “The continuing effort to suppress popular discontent, including through the excessive use of force and the deliberate spread of misinformation and incitement to violence, must immediately cease.”

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists
Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors

Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors
US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis

US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

World News

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Sheikh Hasina’s son hints at potential end to mother’s political career
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
UK PM Keir Starmer proposes ‘major’ reforms in response to riot crisis
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Who Is General Waker-Uz-Zaman? The man behind Bangladesh’s interim government
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Bangladeshi protesters deface Sheikh Mujibur Rahman statue amid deadly unrest
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Sheikh Hasina arrives in India for safety as Bangladesh crisis worsens
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Jay Slater’s real cause of death REVEALED after post-mortem
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Bangladesh army chief shares new plan as PM Sheikh Hasina resigns
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Bangladesh's long-standing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigns
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims he dumped a dead bear in Central Park: Video