Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
Royal

Royal Family shares Charles’ message after Harry, Meghan drop Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their 2025 Christmas card featuring adorable glimpse of Archie and Lilibet

  • By Sidra Khan
Royal Family shares Charles’ message after Harry, Meghan drop Christmas card
Royal Family shares Charles’ message after Harry, Meghan drop Christmas card

King Charles has delivered a special message after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released an adorable Christmas card.

Just three hours after the Duchess of Sussex dropped a heartfelt “Happy Holiday” wish, Buckingham Palace took to the official Instagram account of the Royal Family to share His Majesty’s motivating words.

In the post, the palace shared a carousel of photos from the monarch’s latest outing, reporting that Charles made a historic return to Britannia Royal Navy College after 54 years as Lord High Admiral.

During his appearance, the King delivered a special message to the young graduates, which the palace shared in the post.

“You are all imbued with the same drive, determination and fighting spirit that have carried your forebears to victory. I can only wish each of you every possible success and good fortune,” said the ailing monarch.

At the college, King Charles also “inspected troops, including Officers from the Commonwealth and other countries including Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.”

“His Majesty himself joined Dartmouth over 50 years ago, on the 16th September 1971, as a member of the Blake Division. As a graduate entrant, he spent six weeks at Dartmouth, learning about leadership, navigation and the ways of the Royal Navy,” the royals further shared.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2025 Christmas card features a heartwarming family photo, showing the couple sharing a loving moment with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in a serene and lush garden.

Prince William receives new military role after Andrew lost last title

Prince William receives new military role after Andrew lost last title
King Charles delivers special speech in historic return to BRNC after 54 years

King Charles delivers special speech in historic return to BRNC after 54 years
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce new name of Archewell Foundation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce new name of Archewell Foundation
Meghan Markle releases Christmas card featuring new photo with Harry, Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle releases Christmas card featuring new photo with Harry, Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry breaks silence on 'African child' remarks about son Archie

Prince Harry breaks silence on 'African child' remarks about son Archie
Royal Family shares Duchess Sophie’s new photos from spectacular celebration

Royal Family shares Duchess Sophie’s new photos from spectacular celebration
Harry’s lawsuit sees major update after investigator alleges threats by Duke

Harry’s lawsuit sees major update after investigator alleges threats by Duke
King Charles makes surprising revelation in exciting unearthed video

King Charles makes surprising revelation in exciting unearthed video
Prince Harry suffers injury in Aspen: Eye witness reveals rare details

Prince Harry suffers injury in Aspen: Eye witness reveals rare details
King Charles hints at insightful documentary with final teaser release

King Charles hints at insightful documentary with final teaser release
King Charles celebrates special milestone just days ahead of Christmas

King Charles celebrates special milestone just days ahead of Christmas
King Charles strongly reacts as another Royal relative makes it to MBE list

King Charles strongly reacts as another Royal relative makes it to MBE list

Popular News

Royal Family shares Charles’ message after Harry, Meghan drop Christmas card

Royal Family shares Charles’ message after Harry, Meghan drop Christmas card
an hour ago
Meesha Shafi, Talwiinder release official music video of duet ‘Sachay Loki’

Meesha Shafi, Talwiinder release official music video of duet ‘Sachay Loki’
53 minutes ago
Epstein files unveil Clinton, Jackson, other shocking photos, sparking debate

Epstein files unveil Clinton, Jackson, other shocking photos, sparking debate
5 hours ago