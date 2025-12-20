Royal Family shares Charles’ message after Harry, Meghan drop Christmas card

King Charles has delivered a special message after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released an adorable Christmas card.
Just three hours after the Duchess of Sussex dropped a heartfelt “Happy Holiday” wish, Buckingham Palace took to the official Instagram account of the Royal Family to share His Majesty’s motivating words.
In the post, the palace shared a carousel of photos from the monarch’s latest outing, reporting that Charles made a historic return to Britannia Royal Navy College after 54 years as Lord High Admiral.
During his appearance, the King delivered a special message to the young graduates, which the palace shared in the post.
“You are all imbued with the same drive, determination and fighting spirit that have carried your forebears to victory. I can only wish each of you every possible success and good fortune,” said the ailing monarch.
At the college, King Charles also “inspected troops, including Officers from the Commonwealth and other countries including Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.”
“His Majesty himself joined Dartmouth over 50 years ago, on the 16th September 1971, as a member of the Blake Division. As a graduate entrant, he spent six weeks at Dartmouth, learning about leadership, navigation and the ways of the Royal Navy,” the royals further shared.
