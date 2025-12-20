Meesha Shafi, Talwiinder release official music video of duet ‘Sachay Loki’

Meesha Shafi and Talwiinder have finally released the music video of their most-anticipated duet, Sachay Loki.
On Friday night, December 19, the Pakistani singer took to her Instagram and shared the link of the music video.
Within few hours, Meesha and Talwiinder’s duet received 2.9k likes.
A fan commented on YouTube musiv video, “For those who dont no meesha is legendary singer of pakistan. She gave ao. Many hits including punjabi in coke studio starting seasons and solo releases as well. She's is sister og rapper faris shafi and daughter of legendary actress saba hamid g, talent runs in blood.”
Another wrote, “Came here because I saw TALWIINDER name .... But omg ....i am literally flabbergasted because the voice of the female singer is soo overpowering and has so much fluency and strength in it.”
A third praised the duo, “Talwiinder is good, but yal wouldn’t get meesha shafi’s vibe that quick LOL.. it’s insane. This cross-border collab is pure magic! Meesha's powerful vocals + Talwiinder's smooth vibes = instant hit .”
For those unversed, both Pakitani and Indian singers have previously collaborated cross-border.
In 2012, the Chori Chori hitmaker played a supporting role in the blockbuster Indian movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
On the other hand, Talwinder has delivered multiple hit tracks in Pakistan.