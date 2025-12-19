Kennedy Center to be renamed Trump-Kennedy Center in surprising move

World
  By Fatima Nadeem
The Kennedy Center, a tall white monument named after F. Kennedy, is a famous landmark by the Potomic River

The Kennedy Center’s board has decided to rename the performing arts center the Trump-Kennedy Center.

The decision was announced by the White House with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying the vote was unanimous.

She added that the renaming honours “the incredible work President Trump has done in the past year to save the building," as per BBC.

Leavitt also praised President John F. Kennedy, who was killed in 1963 saying that combining his name with President Trump will create "great team" and help the building achieve even greater success.

The Kennedy Center, a tall white monument named after F. Kennedy, is a famous landmark by the Potomic River.

Trump already tore down the White House East Wing to build a grand ballroom and is planning to construct a large triumphal arch.

He also obtained about $257 million from Congress for renovations and other expenses.

Soon after becoming president, Trump removed all of the Kennedy Center’s board members and replaced them with his allies.

Earlier this month, at the opening of a peace institute that had been renamed after him, Trump mistakenly called it the "Trump-Kennedy Center" and quickly corrected himself.

