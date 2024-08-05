World

Bangladeshi protesters deface Sheikh Mujibur Rahman statue amid deadly unrest

Thousands of Bangladeshi protestors stormed the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's residence in Dhaka

  • August 05, 2024


In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, thousands of protesters in Bangladesh stormed the Prime Minister's residence in Dhaka on Monday, after news broke that Sheikh Hasina had resigned and fled the country.

The protesters, undeterred by a nationwide curfew, flooded the streets of the capital, tearing down barriers and vandalizing the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina's father and former President of Bangladesh.

Demonstrators were seen eating fish and biryani found in the kitchens and refrigerators, with some even lounging on Hasina's bed.

The protestors damaged portraits of Hasina within the residence and carried off various items, including raw fish, live goats, and ducks.

Reports suggest that as many as 400,000 demonstrators were on the streets, although this figure remains unverified.

The violence has claimed at least 98 lives in the latest clashes, including 14 police officers, bringing the total number of deaths since the protests began in early July to at least 300.

The turmoil began with student protests over government job reservation quotas and escalated into widespread anti-government demonstrations.

On August 4, the protests intensified as calls for Hasina's resignation grew louder. Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman confirmed Hasina's resignation and announced plans for an interim government.

The situation remains volatile as Bangladesh grapples with one of its deadliest periods of unrest in decades.

