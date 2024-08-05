UK PM Keir Starmer proposes ‘major’ reforms in response to riot crisis

In response to recent violent riots across the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced the formation of a specialized police force and an overhaul of the justice system on Monday, August 5, to handle the surge in arrests.
As per multiple outlets, the unrest, triggered by misinformation and far-right provocations, has led to widespread violence and attacks on immigrants.
The turmoil began after a stabbing incident at a dance class, resulting in three fatalities.
False online reports:
False online reports, which incorrectly labeled the suspect as a Muslim asylum seeker, fueled attacks on immigrant communities and mosques.
Starmer condemned the violence, stating, "This is not protest; it is pure violence. We will not tolerate attacks on our Muslim communities."
He assured that the justice system would rigorously pursue those involved in the riots.
Recent incidents include attacks on hotels housing asylum seekers and clashes with police. Over the past six days, officers have been injured by bricks and other projectiles.
The Home Office has initiated enhanced protection measures for mosques and is addressing the role of social media in spreading harmful misinformation.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson emphasised that social media companies must improve their efforts to prevent the spread of disinformation, some of which is linked to foreign sources.
"Anyone involved in spreading disorder—online or offline—will face legal consequences," the spokesperson warned.