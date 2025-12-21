Entertainment
Vernon Kay supports wife Tess Daly at 'Strictly Come Dancing' grand finale

Strictly Come Dancing's grand finale marked the final appearance of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as presenters

The 1000 Heartbeats star Vernon Kay attended Strictly Come Dancing grand finale to support his wife Tess Daly.

The show marked the final appearance of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as presenters, after their earlier announcement to step down from hosting duties.

The final episode starred finalists Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin, George Clarke and Alexis Warr, and Karen Carney with Carlos Gu competing for the glitterball trophy.

In a joint statement released earlier this year, the pair described their time on the programme as “an absolute dream.”

As Tess and Claudia opened the show, BBC Radio 2 host Vernon was seen clapping alongside the couple’s eldest daughter, Phoebe.

Vernon, who has been married to Tess since 2003, has publicly supported his wife by attending her MBE ceremony and backing her decision to exit Strictly.

Speaking previously on Loose Women, Vernon explained that the decision was made together as a couple, calling it a “team effort”.

Tess has hosted Strictly Come Dancing since its launch in 2004, initially alongside Sir Bruce Forsyth, before Claudia Winkleman joined her in 2014.

Recently, Tess earned a Guinness World Record as the longest-serving host of the same dance competition TV show.

However, BBC has not officially announced who will replace the presenting duo.

