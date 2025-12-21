Ananya Panday in tears over brother Ahaan’s sweet tribute ahead of new film

Trending
Ananya Panday became emotional after her cousin-brother, Ahaan Panday’s sweet tribute.

Ahaan, who won the Debutant Actor of the Year award for Saiyaara at the NDTV Indian of the Year event in New Delhi, was also named as the GQ Men of the Year 2025.

The Indian edition of the American monthly men's magazine GQ, in an exclusive interview with their Men of the Year, asked Saiyaara star how he feels about being on the Men of the Year honouree list along with his cousin Ananya.

The 27-year-old replied, “When I was doing the GQ shoot at Mehboob Studio, I found out Ananya was on set too. I went to see her. There we were, brother and sister, standing in a vanity van, in costume, working. It’s a moment that’s burned into my memory. She’s unbelievably successful, and she’s so happy for me.”

“I’ve realised I can’t share much of my journey publicly yet; it’ll be misconstrued until I prove myself. My family knows my story, that’s why they’re emotional,” he added.

The Student of the Year 2 actress shared the screenshot of the interview on her Instagram story while expressing her love for her cousin-brother.

She wrote, “Crying…. @ahaanpandayy I love my brother.”

It is worth noting that Ananya is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on Christmas Day, December 25.

