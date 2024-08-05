World

Sheikh Hasina's resignation sparks widespread celebration in Bangladesh: See

Protestors celebrated ‘second independence’ after the long-standing prime minister stepped down

  • by Web Desk
  • August 05, 2024
Protestors celebrated ‘second independence’ after the long-standing prime minister stepped down
Protestors celebrated ‘second independence’ after the long-standing prime minister stepped down

Students in Bangladesh have been on the streets for almost a month, initially protesting against the government jobs quota and then against the government.

The protest turned violent and deadly after the clashes with police and pro-government activists that left over 200 people dead, Daily Mail reported.

Later, the government jobs quota protest was declared an anti-government movement and a campaign of civil disobedience, which ultimately led to the resignation of long-standing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid on Monday, August 5.

Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

After the resignation of the prime minister, the streets in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, were filled with people who were celebrating the historic moment.

Source: Getty Imaages
Source: Getty Imaages

A huge crowd stormed the streets and the official residence of Hasina, resulting in looting and disorder in the capital.

Source: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

One of the protestors told the BBC, “This is like victory for me. We are feeling very happy, because after a lot of struggle and years of dictatorship of Hasina, we got our freedom, we got our freedom of speech, we got our freedom of expression back."

Sheikh Hasinas resignation sparks widespread celebration in Bangladesh: See

Another student asserted, “Today we wrote history. I’ve been participating in the protests for the past month – I’ve had my left hand completely burned, and I’ve had a few rubber bullets pass by me."

source: Reuters
source: Reuters 

The protestors dubbed it the 'second independence' because, after 15 years of Hasina's rule, they saw her resignation as a moment of relief.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics
Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash

Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash
Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty

Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum

Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum

World News

Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Who is Tim Walz? Kamala Harris’s choice for 2024 running mate
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Who Is Muhammad Yunus? Nobel laureate suggested for Bangladesh's interim government
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Hezbollah Launches drone attacks on Northern Israel: ‘Retaliation still expected’
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Kamala Harris selects Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, reports
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Eluned Morgan steps up as Wales' new female First Minister
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Muhammad Yunus to become chief advisor of Bangladesh interim government
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Bangladesh President Shahabuddin dissolves parliament amid unrest
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia