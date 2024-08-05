Sheikh Hasina's resignation sparks widespread celebration in Bangladesh: See

Students in Bangladesh have been on the streets for almost a month, initially protesting against the government jobs quota and then against the government.
The protest turned violent and deadly after the clashes with police and pro-government activists that left over 200 people dead, Daily Mail reported.
Later, the government jobs quota protest was declared an anti-government movement and a campaign of civil disobedience, which ultimately led to the resignation of long-standing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid on Monday, August 5.
After the resignation of the prime minister, the streets in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, were filled with people who were celebrating the historic moment.
A huge crowd stormed the streets and the official residence of Hasina, resulting in looting and disorder in the capital.
One of the protestors told the BBC, “This is like victory for me. We are feeling very happy, because after a lot of struggle and years of dictatorship of Hasina, we got our freedom, we got our freedom of speech, we got our freedom of expression back."
Another student asserted, “Today we wrote history. I’ve been participating in the protests for the past month – I’ve had my left hand completely burned, and I’ve had a few rubber bullets pass by me."
The protestors dubbed it the 'second independence' because, after 15 years of Hasina's rule, they saw her resignation as a moment of relief.