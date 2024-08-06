Kamala Harris selects Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, reports

In a significant development for the upcoming presidential election, US Vice President Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.
The choice, confirmed by CNN, marks a pivotal moment in Harris's campaign as she prepares to challenge Republican nominee Donald Trump.
While no official announcement has been made by Harris or the Democratic Party, sources confirm Walz’s selection.
A campaign event in Philadelphia later today will feature Harris and Walz.
Walz, a former high school teacher, football coach, and US Army National Guard veteran, previously served 12 years in Congress before becoming Minnesota's governor in 2018.
His tenure as governor included handling the Covid-19 pandemic, implementing measures such as lockdowns and vaccine distribution.
Walz is known for his support of both President Joe Biden and Harris, and his role in driving Democratic attacks on Republican nominee Donald Trump.
He is also recognized for his advocacy on issues like education, climate change, and tax reform.
The Harris-Walz ticket will be formally introduced at the Democratic National Convention from August 19-22 in Chicago.