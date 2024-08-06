World

Kamala Harris selects Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, reports

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz emerged as the final choice over Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro

  • by Web Desk
  • August 06, 2024


In a significant development for the upcoming presidential election, US Vice President Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

The choice, confirmed by CNN, marks a pivotal moment in Harris's campaign as she prepares to challenge Republican nominee Donald Trump. 

While no official announcement has been made by Harris or the Democratic Party, sources confirm Walz’s selection.

A campaign event in Philadelphia later today will feature Harris and Walz.

Walz, a former high school teacher, football coach, and US Army National Guard veteran, previously served 12 years in Congress before becoming Minnesota's governor in 2018.

His tenure as governor included handling the Covid-19 pandemic, implementing measures such as lockdowns and vaccine distribution.

Walz is known for his support of both President Joe Biden and Harris, and his role in driving Democratic attacks on Republican nominee Donald Trump.

He is also recognized for his advocacy on issues like education, climate change, and tax reform.

The Harris-Walz ticket will be formally introduced at the Democratic National Convention from August 19-22 in Chicago. 

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics
Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash

Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash
Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty

Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum

Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum

World News

Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Who is Tim Walz? Kamala Harris’s choice for 2024 running mate
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Who Is Muhammad Yunus? Nobel laureate suggested for Bangladesh's interim government
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Hezbollah Launches drone attacks on Northern Israel: ‘Retaliation still expected’
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Eluned Morgan steps up as Wales' new female First Minister
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Muhammad Yunus to become chief advisor of Bangladesh interim government
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Bangladesh President Shahabuddin dissolves parliament amid unrest
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Sheikh Hasina’s son hints at potential end to mother’s political career