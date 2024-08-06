US warns citizens not to travel to Bangladesh amid unrest

World

  by Web Desk
  August 06, 2024
The United States on Tuesday, August 6, advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Bangladesh due to the unrest in the country.

According to The Hindu, the US issued a warning about the civil unrest and violent demonstrations after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The US State Department said in its advisory, “On August 5, 2024, the Department ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members. Travellers should not travel to Bangladesh due to ongoing civil unrest in Dhaka.”

The US noted that ‘violent clashes have occurred in the city and neighbouring areas’ and that Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport temporarily paused operations on August 5. Considering the situation, it has issued a warning.

The travel advisory further added, “Because of security concerns, U.S. Embassy personnel in Bangladesh are subject to some movement and travel restrictions. The U.S. government may have limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Bangladesh due to these travel restrictions, a lack of infrastructure, and limited host government emergency response resources.”

Protestors in New York Take Down Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Portrait

The protestors in the US stormed the Bangladesh consulate in New York and removed the picture of the former president and father of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, from the embassy, India Today reported.


However, it is unclear why protestors attacked the embassy in the US far away from Bangladesh.

