Kamala Harris and Tim Walz hold first rally together as Democratic running mates

The Democrat running mates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz hold their first rally together on Tuesday, August 6 night in Philadelphia.
According to Reuters, the US vice president and Minnesota governor took the stage at Temple University in front of a massive crowd of over 10,000 people to kick off a multi-day tour of battleground states.
Harris said about the Army National Guard veteran and schoolteacher-turned-politician Walz, “He's the kind of person who makes people feel like they belong and then inspires them to dream big... a leader who will help unite our nation and move us forward, a fighter for the middle class, a patriot who believes, as I do, in the extraordinary promise of America.”
Moreover, Walz, while speaking to the public for the first time as a vice president nominee of the party, asserted, “It was my students who encouraged me to run for office. They saw in me what I was hoping to instill in them: a commitment of the common good, a belief that one person can make a difference."
He did not forget to criticise the Republican nominee for the White House, Donald Trump, saying, “He mocks our laws, he sows chaos and division, and that's to say nothing of his record as president. He froze in the face of the COVID crisis, he drove our economy into the ground, and make no mistake, violent crime was up under Donald Trump. That's not even counting the crimes he committed."
To note, Harris and Walz, who framed their campaign as a "fight for our future," held their first rally in Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state where a tight contest is expected between Democrats and Republicans.