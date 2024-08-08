World

Harris and Walz fire up supporters in Wisconsin and Michigan rally

Kamala Harris’ speech was interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters at the rally

  • August 08, 2024


Democratic nominees Kamala Harris and Tim Walz draw thousands of supporters in Wisconsin and Michigan campaign rallies on Wednesday, August 7.

According to Associated Press, the vice president declared herself and her new running mate Walz as ‘joyful warriors’ against the Republican candidate for president, Donald Trump.

Harris told the crowd of an estimated over 15,000 people in Detroit that the path to the White House runs through Michigan and ‘with your help, we will win in November,’ while Walz called it ‘the largest rally of the campaign’ so far.

The huge crowd in Detroit chanted, “We’re not going back,” to Trump.

Moreover, the 59-year-old said at the election rally, “Someone who suggests we should terminate the Constitution of the United States should never again have the chance to sit behind the seal of the United States… This election’s going to be a fight. We like a good fight.”

To note, some of the pro-Palestinian protestors in the crowd disrupted the vice president’s speech as they shouted, “Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide. We won’t vote for genocide.”

To which Harris replied, “You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that otherwise, I’m speaking.”

Meanwhile, in a rally in Wisconsin, Walz spoke first, and while targeting former president Trump, he suggested, “Don’t believe him when he plays dumb. He knows exactly what he’s talking about. He knows exactly what Project 2025 will do in restricting and taking our freedoms. He knows that it rigs the economy for the super-rich if he gets a chance to go back to the White House. It will be far worse than it was four years ago.”

It is worth knowing that the Democratic duo’s campaign day became more eventful after they overlapped on a Wisconsin airport tarmac with Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump team up for 'exclusive' interview
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Trump slams Harris' pick of Walz as running mate: 'Shocking pick'
Elon Musk's X files lawsuit against 'major' companies over alleged ad boycott
Elon Musk sounds alarm of 'inevitable civil war' in UK amid far-right riots
Tim Walz's China teaching stint gains attention on Chinese social media
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to be sworn in as Bangladesh's interim leader tomorrow
Pakistan extends support to Bangladesh's people, hails their 'resilient spirit'
Released russian rights activist Oleg Orlov hints at future prisoner exchanges
Sheikh Hasina's son breaks silence on mother's exit, reveals next destination
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz hold first rally together as Democratic running mates
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination