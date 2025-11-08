World

Davina McCall shares shocking health update: Found lump in her breast

Davina McCall has revealed about her breast cancer diagnosis and underwent a lumpectomy in October

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Davina McCall shares shocking health update: Found lump in her breast
Davina McCall shares shocking health update: Found lump in her breast

TV presenter Davina McCall has revealed about her shocking breast cancer diagnosis and underwent a lumpectomy in October.

Taking to Instagram, the 58-year-old uploaded a video, stating that she was initially “very angry;” however, she is “much more positive” now.


Davina shared that she found a lump in her breast a few weeks ago after self-examination, inspired from the reminders on the set of The Masked Singer and Lorraine.

After noticing the lump continues, she consulted a physician and was unfortunately diagnosed with breast cancer and she will now undergo five days of radiotherapy in January as a precaution.

The Streetmate presenter stated, “It was very, very small, so I got it very early, which is incredibly lucky,” adding that she feels relieved as it did not spread to her lymph nodes.

She stressed the need for self examination and urged not to delay ultrasounds or mammograms.

Previously, the former Big Brother host underwent surgery in November 2024 to remove a benign brain tumour, a colloid cyst, which was found during a health check-up related to her menopause advocacy work.

However, she confirmed that her final MRI showed the tumour was completely removed and “not coming back.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ybor car crash: Four dead, 11 Injured after reckless driver hits bar

Ybor car crash: Four dead, 11 Injured after reckless driver hits bar
A street racer has crashed into a Florida bar after losing control of his car

Birmingham stabbing leaves woman seriously injured, suspect arrested

Birmingham stabbing leaves woman seriously injured, suspect arrested
Knife related crimes in England and Wales have been rising steadily since 2011

Osaka Expo Merchandise remains in strong demand as businesses extend sales

Osaka Expo Merchandise remains in strong demand as businesses extend sales
Osaka merchandise's increasing demand prompted multiple Japanese businesses to continue sales

Joe Biden opens up about his cancer treatment, slams Trump on shutdown

Joe Biden opens up about his cancer treatment, slams Trump on shutdown
Biden celebrates Democratic Party’s massive victory in first major election in Trump’s second term

Kentucky crash prompts UPS, FedEx to ground MD‑11 aircraft

Kentucky crash prompts UPS, FedEx to ground MD‑11 aircraft
US cargo giants UPS and FedEx ground MD‑11 aircraft after deadly Louisville crash

Miss Chile breaks silence after controversial ‘snorting’ stunt at Miss Universe

Miss Chile breaks silence after controversial ‘snorting’ stunt at Miss Universe
Miss Chile’s ’drug‑snorting’ prank at Miss Universe 2025 goes viral, sparking backlash

US flight chaos: Over 1,000 canceled, thousands delayed amid FAA cuts

US flight chaos: Over 1,000 canceled, thousands delayed amid FAA cuts
FAA slashes air‑traffic by 10% amid controller shortage, over 1,000 US flights canceled

James Watson, DNA pioneer and Nobel winner, dies aged 97

James Watson, DNA pioneer and Nobel winner, dies aged 97
James Watson co‑discoverer of DNA’s double helix, crimefighting and genealogy

Denmark introduces social media restrictions for kids under 15

Denmark introduces social media restrictions for kids under 15
Children mainly use Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok in Denmark

Lidl set to introduce ‘scan and pay’ system for faster, easier shopping

Lidl set to introduce ‘scan and pay’ system for faster, easier shopping
Lidl will be the first budget supermarket to introduce the 'scan and pay' system

Peloton voluntarily recalls 878,800 Bike+ seat posts after injuries reported

Peloton voluntarily recalls 878,800 Bike+ seat posts after injuries reported
Peloton is recalling nearly 878,000 of its exercise bikes across the US and Canada

Elise Stefanik, Trump ally enters New York governor race after Mamdani’s victory

Elise Stefanik, Trump ally enters New York governor race after Mamdani’s victory
Stefanik will compete against the current Democratic governor Kathy Hochul in the 2026 elections