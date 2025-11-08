Davina McCall shares shocking health update: Found lump in her breast

TV presenter Davina McCall has revealed about her shocking breast cancer diagnosis and underwent a lumpectomy in October.
Taking to Instagram, the 58-year-old uploaded a video, stating that she was initially “very angry;” however, she is “much more positive” now.
Davina shared that she found a lump in her breast a few weeks ago after self-examination, inspired from the reminders on the set of The Masked Singer and Lorraine.
After noticing the lump continues, she consulted a physician and was unfortunately diagnosed with breast cancer and she will now undergo five days of radiotherapy in January as a precaution.
The Streetmate presenter stated, “It was very, very small, so I got it very early, which is incredibly lucky,” adding that she feels relieved as it did not spread to her lymph nodes.
She stressed the need for self examination and urged not to delay ultrasounds or mammograms.
Previously, the former Big Brother host underwent surgery in November 2024 to remove a benign brain tumour, a colloid cyst, which was found during a health check-up related to her menopause advocacy work.
However, she confirmed that her final MRI showed the tumour was completely removed and “not coming back.”