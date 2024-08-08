Russian defense ministry announces continued battle in Kursk region

Russia-Ukraine took a turn as fighting in the Kursk region has entered its third day, according to Russian sources.
As the third day of intense battle in the Kursk region of Russia approaches, Moscow's defence ministry has reported that attempts are "ongoing" to drive Ukrainian forces out of the nation.
They claimed that on Tuesday, at least 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers crossed the border with the help of tanks and armoured vehicles.
According to Andrei Belostotsky, deputy governor of Kursk, at least four individuals have been killed in continuous military altercations, forcing some 3,000 residents to flee the area.
This information was released on Thursday.
While President Volodymyr Zelensky stated, "Everyone can see that the Ukrainian army knows how to surprise [and] achieve results," he did not specifically address the attack.
The Ukrainian military has not yet responded to the reports.
President Zelensky's long-time advisor Mykhailo Podolyak posted on X, the former Twitter, saying, "War is war, with its own rules, where the aggressor inevitably reaps corresponding outcomes."
According to Russia's Defence Ministry, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the military worked together to frustrate "breakthrough attempts" by the Ukrainian army's forces in the Sudzha and Korenevo districts in the Kursk region.
Belostotsky asserted that the forces of Kyiv were starting to withdraw from the area.
Russia's Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov shared that Russian forces are "continuing to destroy the adversary in areas directly adjacent to the Russian-Ukrainian border".
At the same time, the "advance" into the Kursk region has been halted.