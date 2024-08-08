Fish Oil Supplements can lower cholesterol in individuals with genetic risk

Fish oil supplements can significantly lower cholesterol levels in individuals with a genetic risk for high cholesterol, according to recent study.
Acoording to lead researcher Yitang Sun, a doctoral graduate from the University of Georgia's Department of Genetics, "Recent advances in genetic studies have allowed us to predict someone's genetic risk of high cholesterol.”
He further shared in a university news release, noting, "But the current prediction has room for improvement because it does not consider individual differences in lifestyles, such as taking fish oil supplements."
The study analyzed genetic data from over 441,000 British residents and found that those taking fish oil supplements had lower blood cholesterol levels than expected, given their genetic likelihood of high cholesterol.
According to the researchers, approximately 1 in 4 Americans have high cholesterol, with millions more at risk due to their genetics.
The research team also found that fish oil supplements not only lowered total cholesterol, "bad" LDL cholesterol, and triglyceride levels but also boosted levels of "good" HDL cholesterol.