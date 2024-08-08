Health

Fish Oil Supplements can lower cholesterol in individuals with genetic risk

Fish Oil supplements found to counteract genetic risk of high cholesterol

  • by Web Desk
  • August 08, 2024
Fish Oil Supplements can lower cholesterol in individuals with genetic risk
Fish Oil Supplements can lower cholesterol in individuals with genetic risk

Fish oil supplements can significantly lower cholesterol levels in individuals with a genetic risk for high cholesterol, according to recent study.

Acoording to lead researcher Yitang Sun, a doctoral graduate from the University of Georgia's Department of Genetics, "Recent advances in genetic studies have allowed us to predict someone's genetic risk of high cholesterol.”

He further shared in a university news release, noting, "But the current prediction has room for improvement because it does not consider individual differences in lifestyles, such as taking fish oil supplements."

The study analyzed genetic data from over 441,000 British residents and found that those taking fish oil supplements had lower blood cholesterol levels than expected, given their genetic likelihood of high cholesterol.

According to the researchers, approximately 1 in 4 Americans have high cholesterol, with millions more at risk due to their genetics.

The study analyzed genetic data from over 441,000 British residents and found that those taking fish oil supplements had lower blood cholesterol levels than expected, given their genetic likelihood of high cholesterol.

The research team also found that fish oil supplements not only lowered total cholesterol, "bad" LDL cholesterol, and triglyceride levels but also boosted levels of "good" HDL cholesterol.

Fish Oil Supplements can lower cholesterol in individuals with genetic risk

Fish Oil Supplements can lower cholesterol in individuals with genetic risk
Taylor Swift's Vienna concert terror attack plan: shocking details REVEALED

Taylor Swift's Vienna concert terror attack plan: shocking details REVEALED
Russian defense ministry announces continued battle in Kursk region

Russian defense ministry announces continued battle in Kursk region
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head

Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head

Health News

Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
Texas middle school bans all-black outfits citing mental health concerns
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
Add THESE powerful foods to your diet for reducing cancer risk
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
Millennials and Gen X at higher risk of 17 types of cancer, study
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
WHO calls for global researchers to prepare for next pandemic
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
Processed red meat linked to higher dementia risk, study
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
Weight-loss drugs show surprising results in Alzheimer's patients
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
FDA issues warning as weight-loss injection overdoses surge
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
Alzheimer's blood test achieves groundbreaking 91% accuracy
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
What are the best ways to protect your brain in 20s and 30s?
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
Swelling chewing gum can cause bezoar, report
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
How common mouth bacteria reduces head and neck cancer cells?
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
What causes back pain and how to prevent it?