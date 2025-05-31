Health

Up to 40% Of US smokers suffer from disability, study

Researchers reported that 1 in 7 suffers from severe disabilities that interfere with their everyday lives

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Up to 40% Of US smokers suffer from disability, study
Up to 40% Of US smokers suffer from disability, study

A recent study revealed that up to 2 of 5 smokers in the U.S. live with a disability.

According to research published in the journal Tobacco Control, smokers typically suffer from mobility and problems with thinking or memory.

Up to 1 in 7 suffers from severe disabilities

Researchers reported that 1 in 7 suffers from severe disabilities that interfere with their everyday lives.

“The prevalence of disability among adults in the USA who currently smoke cigarettes was more than two

times higher when compared with those who have never smoked, “ Jeanette Novakovich, a writer-editor in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concluded the research team.

For the study, researchers assessed data collected by the National Health Interview Survey, an in-person household survey, which was conducted by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.

Results indicated that nearly 40% of the nation’s 25 million current smokers suffer from “some difficulty,” “a lot of difficulty,” or “cannot do at all” while walking or climbing up stairs, cognitive difficulty, vision blurriness, hearing issues, trouble in communication, and more.

Moreover, 14% of current smokers are experiencing “a lot of difficulty” or “cannot do at all” while performing the above-mentioned tasks.

Current smokers were twice as likely as non-smokers to suffer from common disabilities, with 8% facing mobility issues than 4%, and 4.5% suffering from cognitive disorders compared to 2% among non-smokers.

Researchers further mentioned that the study failed to prove if only smoking causes these disabilities, or if differently abled individuals turn to smoking as a coping mechanism and manage stress.

Commonly used herbal supplements associated with fatal liver damage
Commonly used herbal supplements associated with fatal liver damage
Liver damage symptoms include fatigue, fever, nausea, and abdominal pain
How Americans can get COVID-19 shots after RFK Jr.'s shocking claims?
How Americans can get COVID-19 shots after RFK Jr.'s shocking claims?
United States secretary of health and human services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the COVID-19 shots are not necessary
Here's how to start the Mediterranean diet and it's benefits
Here's how to start the Mediterranean diet and it's benefits
The Mediterranean diet helps prevent chronic diseases, including heart attack, and more
Reducing weight in middle age may increase your age, study
Reducing weight in middle age may increase your age, study
Results indicated that individuals who lost weight are more likely to prevent chronic diseases such as heart attacks
COVID shots no longer advised for children and pregnant women, RFK.Jr says
COVID shots no longer advised for children and pregnant women, RFK.Jr says
The federal govt removed COVID shots from list of vaccines advised for healthy pregnant women and younger ones
Avoid these four habits to prevent liver cancer
Avoid these four habits to prevent liver cancer
With a few lifestyle modifications you can significantly reduce the risks of liver cancer
Daily habits that secretly sabotage your health
Daily habits that secretly sabotage your health
Avoid the following common habits that may adversely affect your health and lead to severe complications
Fentanyl overdose increasing deaths among young individuals, study
Fentanyl overdose increasing deaths among young individuals, study
Fentanyl is said to be 100 times more potent than morphine
Best superfoods options you should try in 2025
Best superfoods options you should try in 2025
Consumption of fruits and vegetables is an efficient way to help prevent chronic disease
What are causes of bloating and acidity after meals?
What are causes of bloating and acidity after meals?
Temperature changes may slow down digestion, so it’s advised to avoid contradictory temperature combinations
Nucala receives FDA approval for COPD
Nucala receives FDA approval for COPD
FDA has approved Nucala (mepolizumab) as a supplementary treatment only for elderly individuals with COPD
Essential foods to boost your gut health
Essential foods to boost your gut health
Discover essential food items to improve your gut health overnight