Dementia linked to chronic cardiac, metabolic disorders, study

A recent study discovered that chronic diseases such as strokes, and diabetes significantly contribute to several dementia cases across the United States with varying risks.
Research found that up to 37% of US dementia cases are associated with eight conditions, including heart failure, atrial fibrillation, stroke, ischemic heart diseases, and more.
According to research published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia, the South is strongly associated between diseases and dementia.
How dementia is linked to chronic diseases?
For the study, researchers assessed data from Medicare covering up to 21 million Americans 67 and elderly individuals, including more than 756,000 dementia cases.
They found that dementia cases were linked to stroke, along with a 2.2-times increased risk, 2.1 times raised risk of heart failure, and 78% increased risk of hypertension.
Moreover, researchers reported the weakest association between high cholesterol and dementia.
According to a senior researcher and chair of neurology at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Dr Brad Racette, “Realistically, a 15% proportional reduction in these [eight] risk factors would reduce incident dementia cases in the population by an estimated 6.3%.
By analysing the local data, the research discovered that individuals in the South were at an increased risk of dementia due to cardiac issues, stroke, and diabetes.
“Regional variation in dementia burden can be explained partially by the disproportionate concentration of obesity, lack of physical activity, and unhealthy diet among those living in Southern states,” Racette stated.
In contrast, these chronic disorders contributed less to dementia risk in the Pacific Northwest, Great Plains or Rocky Mountains as compared with other areas of the country.