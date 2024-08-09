World

Trump vs. Harris: Highly anticipated presidential debate set for September

ABC News is all set to host the first debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

  • by Web Desk
  • August 09, 2024
Trump vs. Harris: Highly anticipated debate date locked in for Sept. 10
Trump vs. Harris: Highly anticipated debate date locked in for Sept. 10

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have agreed to face off for the first time in the 2024 elections, the debate date and network confirmed.

According to CNN, the former president Trump confirmed on Friday, August 9, that he had agreed to debate with US vice president Harris on September 10 on ABC.

ABC News announced, “ABC News will host qualifying presidential candidates to debate on September 10 on ABC. Vice President Harris and former President Trump have both confirmed they will attend the ABC debate.”

Moreover, speaking at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, the Republican candidate for the presidency asserted, “I think it’s very important to have debates, and we’ve agreed with Fox on a date of September 4. We’ve agreed with NBC. Fairly full agreement is subject to them on September 10. And we’ve agreed with ABC on September 25.”

He added that they are still working on ‘minor details’ like audience and location.

The 78-year-old also criticized Harris for not giving an interview, saying, “The other side has to agree to the terms. They may or may not agree. I don’t know if they’re going to agree. (Harris) hasn’t done an interview. She can’t do an interview. She’s barely competent, and she can’t do an interview. I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight.”

Meanwhile, the Democrat nominee for the White House at an event in Detroit expressed, “I’m glad that he’s finally agreed to a debate on September 10th... I am looking forward to debating Donald Trump, and we have a date of September 10. I hear he’s finally committed to it, and I’m looking forward to it.”

To note, details regarding the moderators, location, and rules will be decided later.

Travis Kelce prioritises NFL training over Taylor Swift amid singer's serious life threats

Travis Kelce prioritises NFL training over Taylor Swift amid singer's serious life threats
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt celebrate daughter Miraal's first birthday

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt celebrate daughter Miraal's first birthday
Shawn Mendes surprisingly released two songs on his 26th birthday

Shawn Mendes surprisingly released two songs on his 26th birthday
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'

World News

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
US, Egypt, Qatar urge Israel and Hamas to resume peace talks in Cairo
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
Everything You Need to Know About Sheikh Hasina's Asylum Plans
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
Russian defense ministry announces continued battle in Kursk region
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
Hurricane Debby targets North Carolina after second landfall
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
UK sees wave of anti-racism protests after far-right violence
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Japan, tsunami warning issued
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus returns to head Bangladesh's interim government
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
Harris and Walz fire up supporters in Wisconsin and Michigan rally
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
Elon Musk and Donald Trump team up for 'exclusive' interview
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
Trump slams Harris' pick of Walz as running mate: 'Shocking pick'