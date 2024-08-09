Trump vs. Harris: Highly anticipated presidential debate set for September

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have agreed to face off for the first time in the 2024 elections, the debate date and network confirmed.
According to CNN, the former president Trump confirmed on Friday, August 9, that he had agreed to debate with US vice president Harris on September 10 on ABC.
ABC News announced, “ABC News will host qualifying presidential candidates to debate on September 10 on ABC. Vice President Harris and former President Trump have both confirmed they will attend the ABC debate.”
Moreover, speaking at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, the Republican candidate for the presidency asserted, “I think it’s very important to have debates, and we’ve agreed with Fox on a date of September 4. We’ve agreed with NBC. Fairly full agreement is subject to them on September 10. And we’ve agreed with ABC on September 25.”
He added that they are still working on ‘minor details’ like audience and location.
The 78-year-old also criticized Harris for not giving an interview, saying, “The other side has to agree to the terms. They may or may not agree. I don’t know if they’re going to agree. (Harris) hasn’t done an interview. She can’t do an interview. She’s barely competent, and she can’t do an interview. I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight.”
Meanwhile, the Democrat nominee for the White House at an event in Detroit expressed, “I’m glad that he’s finally agreed to a debate on September 10th... I am looking forward to debating Donald Trump, and we have a date of September 10. I hear he’s finally committed to it, and I’m looking forward to it.”
To note, details regarding the moderators, location, and rules will be decided later.