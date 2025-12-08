World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Gen Z's password habits exposed: Top 10 most-used passwords in 2025

  • By Bushra Saleem
Gen Z admits to faking finances, risking debt for likes and love
New survey has revealed that Gen Z fake finances to impress people and social media.

According to Investopedia, a large portion of Gen Z respondents to Credit One Bank's survey, The Social Status of Credit: How Millennials & Gen Z View Credit Scores, admitted that they’re willing to fake their finances in order to score dates and increase their social credibility.

Gen Z respondents claim they have overspent in order to seem more successful, both online and in person.

However, the good news is that nearly half (49.4%) of Gen Z are honest about their finances, stating they never exaggerate their income, finances, or job titles in order to seem more financially savvy than they truly are.

Of the 50.6% of respondents remaining, 16.9% said they’d only fibbed once or twice.

That leaves over one third (33.7%) of respondents who flex their nonexistent finances on the regular.

Additionally, 59% state they’ve overspent in order to appear more financially successful for dating, social media, or social situations. 39.40% admit to doing it regularly.

As per the survey, 16.58% of Gen Z admits to taking on debt or hurting their credit score in order to buy a lavish gift for a significant other, by far the most common reason respondents went into debt for gifts.

Meanwhile, 37.2% said they would be willing to overdraft their account or go into debt in order to impress a date or significant other. That said, over half of that population draws the line at $100 worth of debt.

