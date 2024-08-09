Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced Rs100 million for Arshad Nadeem after his 2024 Paris Olympics triumph

  by Web Desk
  August 09, 2024
Arshad Nadeem received yet another reward for his 2024 Paris Olympics triumph.

The Pakistani athlete is set to receive a reward of Rs100 million as announced by the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, following Sindh government’s announcement.

Maryam also revealed plans to build a sports City in Nadeem's honour in his hometown of Mian Chunnon for creating history by winning a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She also acknowledged the challenges Arshad Nadeem faced and praised his achievement in ending Pakistan’s 40-year wait for Olympic glory.

Earlier, the Sindh government had also announced a Rs50 million prize for him.

Arshad Nadeem secured the gold medal in the men's javelin event, defeating defending champion Neeraj Chopra of India.

His record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters, achieved on his second attempt, set a new Olympic record and placed him sixth on the all-time list. 

After Chopra’s final throw failed, Nadeem celebrated his victory by kneeling and kissing the ground.

In the Tokyo Olympics, Nadeem had finished fifth, and he went on to win silver at the world championships last year.

Neeraj Chopra, who had been the favorite to retain his title after leading the qualifying rounds, secured the silver medal with a throw of 89.45 meters, his only valid attempt as he fouled on his other five throws.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters won the bronze medal with a throw of 88.54 meters on his fourth attempt, edging out Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, who had won silver in Tokyo, and finished fourth this time.

