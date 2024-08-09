Russia struggles to counter Ukraine's attack on Lipetsk region

World

  • by Web Desk
  • August 09, 2024
Ukraine launched a massive drone attack on the western region of Russia, Lipetsk.

According to Al Jazeera, the governor of the region, Igor Artamonov, said that Russia has started evacuating people from the area after the strong attack. He wrote in the early hours of Friday, August 9, on the Telegram messaging app that had been ‘subjected to a massive UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attack.

He announced, “To eliminate the consequences of the detonation of explosive objects, a state of emergency is introduced in Lipetsk municipal district.”

The governor said that at least six people were injured in the latest attack.

The local power facility was damaged after the explosions far from the civilian buildings.

Meanwhile, the Russian military asserted that it is ‘continuing to repel’ Ukrainian incursions into Kursk, BBC reported.

As per the reports, the Ukrainian troops are operating from over 10 km inside Russia, while Ukraine has not admitted or made any announcement to confirm its inclusion in Russia.

It is worth knowing that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow should also ‘feel’ the results of the invasion. He said on Tuesday, “Russia brought the war to our land and should feel what it has done.” 

