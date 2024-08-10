Sci-Tech

Massive solar storm to hit Earth soon: What you need to know?

Geomagnetic storms can disrupt radio communications, disable satellites, and affect cellular and GPS networks

  • August 10, 2024
The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Commission (SUPARCO) has issued a warning about an imminent solar storm affecting Earth.

The storm, caused by material and energy emitted from the Sun, poses risks to satellites, power grids, and space stations.

According to SUPARCO, three Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) are heading towards Earth.

The first two CMEs, associated with M-class solar flares, were launched on August 7. While these initial events were relatively minor, the third CME, linked to a powerful X1.3-class solar flare, is much stronger and was launched on August 8.

SUPARCO's spokesperson emphasised that more M-class flares have been released from the Sun's surface.

Over the next three to four days, the plasma and magnetic waves from the Sun are expected to reach Earth, potentially causing geomagnetic storms.

These storms can disrupt radio communications, disable satellites, and affect cellular phone and GPS networks.

When is this happening?

The X1.3-class solar flare from sunspot AR3777 caused a radio blackout and is followed by a CME traveling towards Earth at over 1,000 km/s.

This CME is expected to reach Earth by August 11, potentially raising geomagnetic storm levels to category G3 (Strong).

Will this storm create auroras?

Yes, the geomagnetic storms may produce auroras visible farther from the poles than usual. However, they also pose serious risks to technological systems.

