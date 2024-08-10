YouTube begins testing 'Sleep Timer' feature exclusively for premium users

YouTube is now testing a new Sleep Timer feature for its premium users, aiming to enhance the user experience by allowing them to set a timer that automatically stops video playback after a designated period.
While it's hardly a game-changing innovation, those who enjoy falling asleep to the sound of long podcasts or white noise in the background will find it useful.
Users of YouTube Premium may turn on this timer from this page on their desktop or from their mobile device by selecting "Settings > Try experimental new features."
The video player's Settings menu will then display the Sleep Timer option. After 10, 15, 20, 30 minutes, 45 minutes, 60 minutes, or until the conclusion of the video, you can set the timer to halt the film.
When introducing this function, YouTube has somewhat lagged the its competitors. Spotify has been exploring sleep timers for some time, while TikTok began experimenting with sleep nudges based on predetermined bedtimes last year.
The sleep timer function on YouTube's experimental feature page is only scheduled to run through September 2, but one can only hope that the streaming service will decide to extend it to all users, free of charge, permanently.