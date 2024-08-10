World

Sheikh Hasina did not resign officially before leaving for India, son says

Sheikh Hasina sought refuge in New Delhi as anti-government protests erupted

  by Web Desk
  August 10, 2024
In the wake of recent political turmoil in Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina's son and adviser, Sajeeb Wazed, has clarified that the long-time prime minister did not officially resign before fleeing to India

Hasina, who had led the country for 15 years, sought refuge in New Delhi on Monday as anti-government protests erupted, resulting in approximately 300 deaths, many of them students.

Speaking to Reuters on Saturday, Wazed clarified, "My mother never officially resigned. She didn’t get the time. There was no opportunity to make a formal statement or submit her resignation before the protesters arrived."

Wazed expressed confidence that his mother’s Awami League party would participate in the upcoming elections, saying, "I’m confident the Awami League will come to power. If not, we will be the opposition. Either way is fine."

Regarding his own potential role in the party, Wazed indicated openness to the idea of becoming the Awami League's candidate if the party requests it.

He also addressed allegations against his mother, saying, "The threat of arrest has never scared my mother, she has done nothing wrong. Any illegal actions by others in her government were not directed by her."

Wazed condemned the excessive use of force by police during the protests and emphasised that his mother had taken steps to stop the violence.

"We suspended the police officers who shot at students. We did everything we could," he said.

