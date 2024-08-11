World condemns Israeli strike on school and mosque

Israel on Saturday, August 10, struck a school compound and a mosque in Gaza that killed around 100 people in Gaza.
The latest massacre by the Israeli forces has sparked global outrage. The international community has condemned the attack and called for an immediate ceasefire in the strip.
According to CNN, US National Security Council’s spokesperson, Sean Savett, stated that the White House was ‘deeply concerned about the reports of the civilian casualties.’
He further added, “We are in touch with our Israeli counterparts, who have said they targeted senior Hamas officials, and we are asking for further details. We know Hamas has been using schools as locations to gather and operate out of, but we have also said repeatedly and consistently that Israel must take measures to minimise civilian harm.”
David Lammy, the UK foreign secretary, wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he was ‘appalled’ by the strike and called for an immediate ceasefire.
Moreover, the Democratic nominee for the president and the US vice president, Kamala Harris, at a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, said ‘far too many’ civilians have been killed in Gaza, adding, “I mean, Israel has a right to go after the terrorists that are Hamas. But as I have said many, many times, they also have, I believe, an important responsibility to avoid civilian casualties.”
She emphasised, “We need to get the hostages out. We need a hostage deal, and we need a ceasefire. And I can’t stress that strongly enough; it needs to get done. The deal needs to get done. It needs to get done now.”
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry called the Israeli attack on the school and mosque a ‘horrific massacre,’ while Egypt blames Israel for ‘deliberately killing civilians’ and said that the strike was ‘clear evidence’ that Israel does want to end the war.