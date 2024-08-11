Zelensky confirms Ukrainian incursion into Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has for the first time acknowledged Ukrainian force incursions in Russia’s Kursk region.
According to Sky News, Zelensky, in a video address late on Saturday night, August 10, said, “Today, I received several reports from commander-in-chief Syrskyi regarding the front lines and our actions to push the war onto the aggressor's territory.”
He further added, “Ukraine is proving that it can indeed restore justice and ensure the necessary pressure on the aggressor.”
For the unversed, Russia on Tuesday, August 6, claimed that Ukrainian forces had entered into its Kursk region. Later, the top general of Moscow, Valery Gerasimov, said that although the attacks were halted but Russia failed to repel Ukrainian personnel from the territory.
On the other hand, Ukraine had neither refused nor confirmed the reposts of major cross-border offences in Russia.
Moreover, as per Kursk authorities, they evacuated 76,000 civilians from the area after the offence continued to the sixth day.
The officials also told on Sunday, August 11, that 13 people have been injured in the region after debris from the destroyed Ukrainian missile fell on the residential building.
To note, it is the biggest incursion of Ukraine into Russian territory since the beginning of the war in 2022.