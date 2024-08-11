World

Zelensky confirms Ukrainian incursion into Russia

Russian authorities evacuated 76,000 civilians from the Kursk region

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has for the first time acknowledged Ukrainian force incursions in Russia’s Kursk region.

According to Sky News, Zelensky, in a video address late on Saturday night, August 10, said, “Today, I received several reports from commander-in-chief Syrskyi regarding the front lines and our actions to push the war onto the aggressor's territory.”

He further added, “Ukraine is proving that it can indeed restore justice and ensure the necessary pressure on the aggressor.”

For the unversed, Russia on Tuesday, August 6, claimed that Ukrainian forces had entered into its Kursk region. Later, the top general of Moscow, Valery Gerasimov, said that although the attacks were halted but Russia failed to repel Ukrainian personnel from the territory.

On the other hand, Ukraine had neither refused nor confirmed the reposts of major cross-border offences in Russia.

Moreover, as per Kursk authorities, they evacuated 76,000 civilians from the area after the offence continued to the sixth day.

The officials also told on Sunday, August 11, that 13 people have been injured in the region after debris from the destroyed Ukrainian missile fell on the residential building.

To note, it is the biggest incursion of Ukraine into Russian territory since the beginning of the war in 2022. 

World News

Sheikh Hasina's undelivered speech details reveal: Serious charges against US
Kamala Harris gains ground in 3 key states against Donald Trump: Poll
World condemns Israeli strike on school and mosque
Brazil Plane Crash: Bodies of all 62 victims recovered
Efforts to recover bodies from São Paulo plane crash are underway
Sheikh Hasina did not resign officially before leaving for India, son says
Solar storm: Latest pictures of sun's surface release
Kamala Harris makes major announcement about ‘ceasefire’ in Gaza
Israeli airstrike hits Gaza school compound, killing around 100
Plane crash in São Paulo state claims lives of all 61 on board
Tech pioneer Susan Wojcicki passes away at 56
Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont flees Spain to avoid arrest