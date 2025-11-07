World

Elon Musk eyes Trillionaire status after massive Tesla pay deal

The world's wealthiest man could become a trillionaire as Tesla agreed on a huge pay package with few conditions

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Elon Musk eyes Trillionaire status after massive Tesla pay deal
Elon Musk eyes Trillionaire status after massive Tesla pay deal

Elon Musk is aiming to become the world's first trillionaire after Tesla shareholders approved an earth-shattering pay package.

On Thursday, November 6, 75% of Tesla shareholders voted to approve a compensation plan worth over $1 trillion for the SpaceX founder.

Musk reportedly will not be automatically paid, as the package requires him to meet a number of business goals for the car company.

As per Business Insider, the 54-year-old will have to boost Tesla's market cap to $8.5 trillion by 2035, sell 12 million vehicles a year, and deploy 1 million robotaxis and 1 million humanoid robots.

Moreover, the current CEO would also need to remain in his position for seven and a half years to earn any shares from the new pay package, while he could continue to serve as the CEO for his other ventures, including xAI and SpaceX.

Elon Musk is already the wealthiest person in the world with a net worth of about $461 billion.

Notably, the new pay plan came after months of debate, both in public and amongst Tesla's shareholders.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Government shutdown forces US airports to slash flights

Government shutdown forces US airports to slash flights
The US government shutdown, which has become the longest in the country's history, is set to impact flight numbers

2025 set to be among hottest year on record, UN warns

2025 set to be among hottest year on record, UN warns
The current rise in global temperatures is approaching the limits set by the 2015 Paris Agreement

Louvre jewel heist exposes years of neglected security, report reveals

Louvre jewel heist exposes years of neglected security, report reveals
Four thieves carried out daring heist at the Louvre Museum in broad daylight

Nancy Pelosi announces retirement after decades in US Congress

Nancy Pelosi announces retirement after decades in US Congress
Nancy Pelosi became the first woman elected to serve as Speaker of the House

Collins Word of the Year 2025 revealed: Everything you need to know

Collins Word of the Year 2025 revealed: Everything you need to know
Collins Dictionary has revealed the most notable and trending word of 2025

Typhoon Kalmaegi sparks state of emergency in the Philippines after 114 deaths

Typhoon Kalmaegi sparks state of emergency in the Philippines after 114 deaths
Vietnam braces for Typhoon Kalmaegi after widespread destruction and over 100 deaths in the Philippines

Miss Mexico calls out Miss Universe official after heated exchange

Miss Mexico calls out Miss Universe official after heated exchange
Miss Universe contestants walk out over organiser’s insult to Mexican contestant

Louvre employee reveals ‘shockingly simplistic password’ of security camera

Louvre employee reveals ‘shockingly simplistic password’ of security camera
Robbers steal €88 million (£77 million) of crown jewels in a 7 minute Louvre heist

Claudia Sheinbaum files harassment complaint after groping attack in Mexico

Claudia Sheinbaum files harassment complaint after groping attack in Mexico
Mexico’s first female president Sheinbaum calls for tougher sexual harassment laws after being groped on street

UPS plane crash: Black boxes recovered after engine detaches, killing 12

UPS plane crash: Black boxes recovered after engine detaches, killing 12
Louisville airport UPS plane crash video shows the left engine missing before hitting ground

UPS plane crash in Kentucky: Investigation underway as death toll rises to 9

UPS plane crash in Kentucky: Investigation underway as death toll rises to 9
A cargo plane crashed near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, claiming nine lives, leaving 11 injured

Man gropes Mexican president on street, sparking debate over women's safety

Man gropes Mexican president on street, sparking debate over women's safety
President Claudia Sheinbaum's lack of security was highlighted as a man sexually harassed her in public