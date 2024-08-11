Health

Sunscreen alone may not be enough: find shocking reasons you're at risk

our favorite products might be undermining your sunscreen's effectiveness

As we enjoy the warm sunshine, it's essential to be aware of the hidden dangers that can increase our risk of sunburn and skin damage.

While sunscreen is a crucial protection measure, certain medications, beauty products, and even citrus juice can undo its benefits.

Dr. Kaveh Nezafati, a dermatology expert at UT Southwestern Dr. Kaveh Nezafati, a dermatology expert at UT Southwestern Medical Center, warns that some medications, such as blood pressure drugs and antibiotics, can make our skin more vulnerable to the sun's harmful rays.

Some medications have been identified as potentially increasing sun sensitivity like Hydrochlorothiazide (blood pressure medication) and antibiotics like Ciprofloxacin and Doxycycline.

“The most important thing is for patients to be aware of the side effects of the medications they are taking and to be vigilant if they need to take extra precautions as a result,” he added.

Beauty products containing ingredients like retinol serums and skin exfoliants can also increase photosensitivity. Nezafati advises scanning product labels for alpha and beta hydroxy acids, which can make the skin more vulnerableto UV radiation.

“These exfoliants help remove the top layer of dead skin cells to smooth and brighten the complexion, but that makes it easier for UV radiation to penetrate the skin,” Nezafati explained.

Additionally, citrus juice, such as lime juice, can cause a skin reaction after sun exposure. This reaction, known as "margarita burn," can lead to itchy rashes, swelling, and fluid-filled 

Health News

Washing fruit and think it’s clean? New study disagrees
Mediterranean diet can reduce stress and anxiety, study
13-year-old girl tragically dies from allergic reaction to Costa Coffee hot chocolate
CDC reveals childhood vaccines save over 1 million US lives in 3 decades
Stroke deaths among middle-aged US adults hit two-decade high during COVID
Fish Oil Supplements can lower cholesterol in individuals with genetic risk
Stevia and keto sweetener linked to blood clots, study
Texas middle school bans all-black outfits citing mental health concerns
Add THESE powerful foods to your diet for reducing cancer risk
Millennials and Gen X at higher risk of 17 types of cancer, study
WHO calls for global researchers to prepare for next pandemic
Processed red meat linked to higher dementia risk, study