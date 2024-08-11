Sunscreen alone may not be enough: find shocking reasons you're at risk

As we enjoy the warm sunshine, it's essential to be aware of the hidden dangers that can increase our risk of sunburn and skin damage.
While sunscreen is a crucial protection measure, certain medications, beauty products, and even citrus juice can undo its benefits.
Dr. Kaveh Nezafati, a dermatology expert at UT Southwestern Dr. Kaveh Nezafati, a dermatology expert at UT Southwestern Medical Center, warns that some medications, such as blood pressure drugs and antibiotics, can make our skin more vulnerable to the sun's harmful rays.
Some medications have been identified as potentially increasing sun sensitivity like Hydrochlorothiazide (blood pressure medication) and antibiotics like Ciprofloxacin and Doxycycline.
“The most important thing is for patients to be aware of the side effects of the medications they are taking and to be vigilant if they need to take extra precautions as a result,” he added.
Beauty products containing ingredients like retinol serums and skin exfoliants can also increase photosensitivity. Nezafati advises scanning product labels for alpha and beta hydroxy acids, which can make the skin more vulnerableto UV radiation.
“These exfoliants help remove the top layer of dead skin cells to smooth and brighten the complexion, but that makes it easier for UV radiation to penetrate the skin,” Nezafati explained.
Additionally, citrus juice, such as lime juice, can cause a skin reaction after sun exposure. This reaction, known as "margarita burn," can lead to itchy rashes, swelling, and fluid-filled