China reports major flu surge in 17 provincial regions

China has reported a major flu surge that has intensified the situations in hospitals, with experts hoping the outbreak will peak by mid-December.
Nearly 17 provincial regions are currently facing high flu activity, while the others remain at medium levels, according to Wang Dayan of the China CDC.
A few viral social media images show packed hospital corridors, particularly with children, as antiviral drug purchases exponentially rose to 500% in late November due to the outbreak.
The outbreak is driven by the H3N2 subtype of Influenza A that accounts for over 95% of cases. A smaller number of H1N1 and influenza B cases have been detected too.
Children from the age of 5-14 are affected the most, with significantly higher rates of outbreaks reported in schools and childcare centers.
Furthermore, official sources confirmed the death of one child from Influenza A.
Hospitals across different cities, including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Guangdong, Fujian, Shandong, Henan and other provinces report long lines and overcrowded waiting rooms.
H3N2's symptoms include cough, body aches, fever, and, in severe cases, pneumonia.
China’s National Health Commission ordered local authorities to expand medical services by extending clinic hours into evenings and weekends to cater every patient.