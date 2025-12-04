Health

Health Secretary sounds Alarm as ADHD and Autism cases spike in UK

The UK government has committed £688m to hire 8,500 extra workers associated with the field for review

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
UK Health Secretary minister Wes Streeting has ordered a major independent review into a sharp rise for mental health, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism services.

The review will assess increasing diagnosing rates and support accessible, after Mr Streeting’s earlier concerns regarding “overdiagnosis” and multiple individuals “written off” with mental health conditions.

A recent analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies revealed the number of reports regarding mental health issues saw a notable rise.

Over half of the increase was found in disability benefit claims since the pandemic is due to mental health or behavioural conditions.

Nearly 1.3 million people — 44% of all claimants, receive disability benefits mainly for these conditions.

The review was led by Professor Peter Fonagy, a renowned clinical psychologist and national adviser on children and young people’s mental health.

Peter is set to work along with academics, clinicians, charities and families to comprehend the reason for increasing demand and why many individuals struggle to access support.

The Department of Health stated that nearly 13 times more people waited for an autism assessment in September 2025 in contrast to April 2019.

Aiming to address pressure on services, the government has committed £688m to hire 8,500 extra workers associated with the field, expand talking therapies and raise mental health emergency departments.

Professor Fonagy added that the review will test assumptions and listen to the affected ones. Findings are likely to be received next summer.

