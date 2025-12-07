Diabetes associated with increased risk of sudden cardiac death

A recent study warned that diabetes can significantly increase the risk of sudden cardiac death, when the heart loses its electrical activity.
According to a study published in the European Heart Journal, individuals suffering from type 1 and type 2 diabetes experiences increased danger across all age groups, along with a shorter overall life expectancy.
For the study, researchers analysed health data from the entire Danish population in 2010. Of over 54,000 deaths recorded, nearly 6,900 were because of sudden cardiac death.
Individuals suffering from type 2 diabetes were 6.5 times more likely to die from sudden cardiac arrest, while people with 1 diabetes had a 3.7 times increased risk than individuals without diabetes.
The danger was especially high among younger adults, people under the age of 50 had a seven-fold increased risk.
This increased risk also shortens lifespan. On average, individuals with type 1 diabetes lived 14 years less, and people with type 2 lived 8 years less.
Experts suggested diabetes may increase this risk through high blood sugar, heart disease, nerve damage, and arrhythmias.
While the study shows a great link —not direct causation—it underscores the need for aggressive cardiovascular risk management in diabetes care.
Newer drugs, including GLP-1 and SGLT2 drugs may assist reduce risk. Wearable devices and heart implants may also play a role in future prevention.