Simple tips to maintain health during holiday chaos

Experts stated that health extends beyond nutrition and physical performances, including mental and physical well-being

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
The holidays bring travel, busy schedules, travel, and family gatherings that can make maintaining healthy habits challenging.

Experts stated staying well during this period doesn’t need perfection.

Associate professor at Virginia Tech’s Department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise Samantha Harden stated, “It’s not just the schedule that gets in the way, it’s the expectations we put on ourselves.”

Many expect to have ample free time to be their “best selves;” however, holiday activities usually fill that space.

Harden strongly advised blending healthy choices into daily routine holiday activities instead of waiting for an ideal moment.

Some tips include:

Habit stacking:

Pair a healthy action with something you already do, like sharing one thing you’re grateful for after brushing your teeth or going for a walk after having dinner.

Involving others:

Invite family and friends to a fitness class or call anyone while going for an outdoor walk.

Travel hacks:

Keep yourself hydrated, and allow additional time to avoid stress.

Experts further underscored that health extends beyond nutrition and physical performances, including mental and physical well-being, financial stability, and several other factors.

“During the holidays, don’t see one meal or day away from habits as failure,” Harden stated. “Progress matters more than perfection, and unrealistic expectations can make being human harder than it needs to be,” Harden added.

