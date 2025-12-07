Health

Deadly mushroom outbreak terrifies California: One dead, several sick

Expert urged residents to avoid foraging during this high-risk season, as wet weather promotes the growth of toxic species

  By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
California health officials issued a warning to the public after a fatal mushroom poisoning outbreak, affecting several people, including children and resulted in one death due to liver damage.

On Friday, December 5, 2025, the state health department announced that the California poison control system has confirmed nearly 21 cases of amatoxin poisoning, likely to be caused by the highly toxic death cap mushroom.

Director of the California Department of Public Health Dr. Erica Pan stated, “Death cap mushrooms contain deadly toxins that can lead to liver failure.”

She urged residents to avoid foraging during this high-risk season, as wet weather promotes the growth of toxic species.

One adult has passed away, and multiple individuals required intensive care.

Officials stated residents in Monterey County started experiencing its symptoms after consuming mushrooms picked in a local park, while another cluster happened in the San Francisco Bay Area.

As per the US Poison Centers, nearly 4,500 cases of exposure to unknown mushrooms were reported in 2023.

Among those huge numbers of sickened people, up to half involve young children who may eat mushrooms from any local park while playing.

Experts stated that appearances, colour, and taste cannot determine whether a mushroom is safe, and cooking does not destroy toxins.

Its symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach cramps may occur within 24 hours, but fatal liver damage may develop at the advanced stage.

