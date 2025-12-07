Health

Laughing gas shows sudden relief for severe depression, study reveals

Study discovered that laughing gas (nitrous oxide) acts as a potential fast-acting antidepressant

A recent study discovered that laughing gas (nitrous oxide) may offer instant relief for severe or treatment-resistant depression, with effects appearing within a day of inhalation.

According to a study published in eBioMedicine, nitrous oxide acts as a potential fast-acting antidepressant.

They assessed seven clinical trials and four protocol papers involving patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and bipolar depression.

The review found that a single 50% inhaled dose offered some short-term enhancements, although the benefits only lasted for a week.

However, repeated sessions over multiple weeks seemingly pose longer-lasting relief, suggesting that ongoing treatment may be required

Scientists believe nitrous oxide affects glutamate receptors, which is similar to ketamine, which may describe its rapid mood-lifting effect.

Adverse effects include dizziness and nausea; however, it rapidly resolved, and no serious short-term safety issues were detected.

Larger trials are required to determine optimal dosing, long-term safety, and the effectiveness of treatment.

The work is part of the UK’s Mental Health Mission Midlands Translational Centre that entirely focuses on expanding treatment options for underprivileged people.

After this research, experts are preparing for the first NHS clinical trial to experiment whether nitrous oxide can be safely and effectively used for depression, providing a ray of hope to parents who have not responded to traditional antidepressants.

