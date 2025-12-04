Health

Hearing damage in teens: Are earphones, and music speakers to blame?

Nearly 13% of teens showed early signs of noise-induced hearing loss, while 6% have experienced permanent damage

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
A recent study revealed that nearly 1 in 8 teenagers showed signs of hearing damage by the time they reach the age of 18.

According to the scientists, nearly 13% of teens showed early signs of noise-induced hearing loss, while 6% have experienced permanent damage.

Lead researcher and otorhinolaryngologist at Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam Dr. Stefanie Reijers, stated, “Even mild changes in hearing during adolescence may have long-term consequences.”

The inner ear consists of hair cells that convert sound into electrical signals for the brain. Very loud noise may cause damage to these cells that do not regenerate.

For the study, researchers conducted hearing tests of 3,300 Dutch teenagers at ages 13 and 18. Results showed that hearing “notches”—dips in the ability to listen to certain frequencies—became more common over the five-year period.

Teens with high-frequency hearing loss at 13 were at a significantly higher risk of damage by the age of 18.

Scientists mentioned that many adolescents are frequently exposed to sounds more than 85 decibels, the threshold for potential hearing loss.

Some frequently used products such as music speakers, earphones, fireworks, and sirens may exceed the limit.

Even mild hearing damage may cause a lot of trouble in your life by impairing communication, and academic performance.

Experts stressed the need for early monitoring, directing teens to risk, and further research.

