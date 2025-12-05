NHS sounds alarm as flu hits highest record level ahead of Christmas

Health

The crises are likely to aggravate as resident doctors prepare for a five-day strike from next week

  By Syeda Fazeelat
The NHS warned that the UK is currently experiencing a “tidal wave” of illness this Christmas as flu cases spike to the highest levels ever recorded for this time of year.

As per NHS England, nearly 1,717 patients a day were admitted with flu last week — a 56% increase in contrast to the last year and over seven times higher than in 2023.

Officials warn there appears to be a more severe strain of the rapidly spreading virus, exerting intense pressure on hospitals.

The crises are likely to aggravate as resident doctors prepare for a five-day strike from 17 to 22 December.

The British Medical Association (BMA) stated that the government failed to start progress on pay and working conditions.

Health secretary Wes Streeting called the strike “irresponsible”, while NHS England chief executive Sir Jim Mackey said the timing “feels cruel” and could cause “mayhem” during an extremely intense winter season.

NHS Providers chief Daniel Elkeles stated the service is constantly combating a “tidal wave of flu” alongside other seasonal illnesses, urging both sides to resolve the dispute ahead of Christmas.

