Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon

In a stunning sprint finish, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands secured the gold medal in the women's marathon at the Paris Olympics, marking her third medal of the Games.
As per BBC Sports, the 31-year-old completed the race in an Olympic record time of 2 hours, 22 minutes, and 55 seconds, just three seconds ahead of Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa.
Hassan's victory came after winning bronze in both the 10,000m and 5,000m events earlier in the week.
Her remarkable achievement makes her the first athlete in 40 years to compete in these three distances at the Olympics since Czech runner Emil Zátopek, who won all three golds in Helsinki in 1952.
Hassan expressed, "I have no words. Every moment in the race I was regretting that I ran the 5,000m and 10,000m. I was telling myself if I hadn't done that, I would feel great today."
She further added, "The moment I started to feel good was at 20km, I felt so good. Then I knew I wanted gold."
Meanwhile, Kenya's Hellen Obiri finished third, trailing Assefa by 12 seconds.
Britain's Clara Evans came in 46th with a time of 2:33:01, while Rose Harvey finished 78th in 2:51:03. Calli Hauger-Thackery did not complete the race.
Sifan Hassan’s medal records:
Hassan's latest gold adds to her impressive collection, including two golds in the 5,000m and 10,000m and a bronze in the 1500m from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.