Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon

Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan secured her third medal at Paris Olympics 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024


In a stunning sprint finish, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands secured the gold medal in the women's marathon at the Paris Olympics, marking her third medal of the Games.

As per BBC Sports, the 31-year-old completed the race in an Olympic record time of 2 hours, 22 minutes, and 55 seconds, just three seconds ahead of Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa.

Hassan's victory came after winning bronze in both the 10,000m and 5,000m events earlier in the week.

Her remarkable achievement makes her the first athlete in 40 years to compete in these three distances at the Olympics since Czech runner Emil Zátopek, who won all three golds in Helsinki in 1952.

Hassan expressed, "I have no words. Every moment in the race I was regretting that I ran the 5,000m and 10,000m. I was telling myself if I hadn't done that, I would feel great today."

She further added, "The moment I started to feel good was at 20km, I felt so good. Then I knew I wanted gold."

Meanwhile, Kenya's Hellen Obiri finished third, trailing Assefa by 12 seconds.

Britain's Clara Evans came in 46th with a time of 2:33:01, while Rose Harvey finished 78th in 2:51:03. Calli Hauger-Thackery did not complete the race.

Sifan Hassan’s medal records:

Hassan's latest gold adds to her impressive collection, including two golds in the 5,000m and 10,000m and a bronze in the 1500m from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. 

Sports News

Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem honored with grand welcome in hometown Mian Channu
Jordan Chiles' Olympic bronze medal 'revoked' after IOC ruling
Rahul Dravid opens up on most challenging moment as Indian coach
Imane Khelif fights back against online trolls with legal action
Bangladesh's cricket team to land in Lahore on 13 August ahead of Test series
Spain wins first Olympic gold in women's water polo
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics 'gold-winning' moment with husband
FC Barcelona confirms signing talented footballer Dani Olmo
Algerian boxer Khelif wins gold at Paris Olympics amid gender controversy
Aman Sehrawat clinches India's first wrestling medal at 2024 Olympics
Pedro Neto heads to Chelsea in 'major' transfer deal
Joel Embiid fires back at Olympics 'booing' French crowd with savage reply