Trump campaign alleges Iran hacked internal messages

Former US President Donald Trump accused Iran of hacking the internal communication of his campaign.
The news website Politico reported on Saturday, August 10, that it had received some campaign documents, including internal research carried out on the Republican nominee for the vice president and Senator of Ohio, JD Vance.
According to BBC, the campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said, “These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our democratic process.”
He further added, “The Iranians know that President Trump will stop their reign of terror just like he did in his first four years in the White House.”
This came after Microsoft released a report suggesting that Iranian hackers targeted the US presidential campaign of an unnamed candidate in June.
Moreover, Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Centre (MTAC) report said, “Over the past several months, we have seen the emergence of significant influence activity by Iranian actors.”
It further added, “Iranian cyber-enabled influence operations have been a consistent feature of at least the last three US election cycles."
Cheung noted that the timing (June) of the hacking attack as mentioned in the MTAC report ‘coincides with the close timing of President Trump’s selection of a vice presidential nominee.’
However, Iranian officials have not yet commented about Microsoft’s report and the allegation by the Trump campaign.