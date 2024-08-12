Graham Thorpe’s wife reveals shocking details behind husband’s death

Graham Thorpe’s wife, Amanda, disclosed disturbing details about the death of her husband.
According to Sky News, Thorpe’s wife revealed that the cricketer ‘took his own life’ after ‘suffering from depression and anxiety.’
The English cricketer’s wife, along with daughter Kitty, told The Times, “For the past couple of years, Graham had been suffering from major depression and anxiety. This led him to make a serious attempt on his life in May 2022, which resulted in a prolonged stay in an intensive care unit.”
She continued, “Despite glimpses of hope and of the old Graham, he continued to suffer from depression and anxiety, which at times got very severe.”
Amanda said that they supported him as a family, and he tried many treatments, but unfortunately none of them really worked for him.
Amanda emphasised, “Graham was renowned as someone who was very mentally strong on the field, and he was in good physical health. But mental illness is a real disease and can affect anyone."
Meanwhile, Kitty asserted that they are not ‘ashamed of talking about’ his ill mental health and suicide, there is nothing to hide, and ‘it is not a stigma.’
The England and Wales Cricket Board announced the death of Thrope on August 5.