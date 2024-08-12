Sheikh Hasina can return to Bangladesh if THIS ministry gives green light

Bangladesh’s interim government foreign affairs advisor, Md. Touhid Hossain, said that the foreign ministry is ready to take steps to bring former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina back to Bangladesh if the law ministry requests.
According to Bangladeshi news outlet Prothomalo, Hossain, during the first press conference of the foreign ministry on Sunday, August 1, highlighted that bringing Hasina back is the matter of jurisdiction of the law ministry.
He continued that the foreign ministry would take action only if the law ministry would request so.
Hossain said, “Our policy is to maintain good relations with all countries while protecting our national interests. We seek friendship with all and enmity with none, aiming to establish balanced relations.”
He further added, “It is meaningless to assume that this interim government is focused solely on any particular direction. We intend to maintain smooth and positive relations with all... including India and China.”
Moreover, Hossain emphasised that their ‘key objective is to conduct a fair and impartial election. Speculation at this point is unnecessary,’ hoping that the law and order situation will most likely improve within a week.
For the unversed, long-standing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina flew from the country after stepping down from her position after 15 years.