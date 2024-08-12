World

Sheikh Hasina can return to Bangladesh if THIS ministry gives green light

Bangladesh’s foreign ministry says it is ready to take steps to bring the former PM back

  • by Web Desk
  • August 12, 2024
Bangladesh’s foreign ministry says it is ready to take steps to bring the former PM back
Bangladesh’s foreign ministry says it is ready to take steps to bring the former PM back

Bangladesh’s interim government foreign affairs advisor, Md. Touhid Hossain, said that the foreign ministry is ready to take steps to bring former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina back to Bangladesh if the law ministry requests.

According to Bangladeshi news outlet Prothomalo, Hossain, during the first press conference of the foreign ministry on Sunday, August 1, highlighted that bringing Hasina back is the matter of jurisdiction of the law ministry.

He continued that the foreign ministry would take action only if the law ministry would request so.

Hossain said, “Our policy is to maintain good relations with all countries while protecting our national interests. We seek friendship with all and enmity with none, aiming to establish balanced relations.”

He further added, “It is meaningless to assume that this interim government is focused solely on any particular direction. We intend to maintain smooth and positive relations with all... including India and China.”

Moreover, Hossain emphasised that their ‘key objective is to conduct a fair and impartial election. Speculation at this point is unnecessary,’ hoping that the law and order situation will most likely improve within a week.

For the unversed, long-standing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina flew from the country after stepping down from her position after 15 years.

Valentina Petrillo to make history as first openly transgender Paralympian

Valentina Petrillo to make history as first openly transgender Paralympian
Sheikh Hasina can return to Bangladesh if THIS ministry gives green light

Sheikh Hasina can return to Bangladesh if THIS ministry gives green light
Post Malone makes sombre confession about past struggles with loneliness

Post Malone makes sombre confession about past struggles with loneliness
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce

Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce

World News

Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Philadelphia sky lights up with Italian Air Force's historic flyover: Watch
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Ukraine and Russia clash over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant fire
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Democrats targets overseas voters to support Kamala Harris
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Arizona police bodycam footage reveals true story behind killing of toddler
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed taken into custody by military: ISPR
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Greece wildfire sparks chaos: Thousands flee as firefighters battle ablaze
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Applying for a UAE Visa? Key social media guidelines you should know
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Hamas demands ceasefire deal based on Biden's proposal
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Iran's new president formally presents cabinet to parliament amid rising tensions
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Trump campaign alleges Iran hacked internal messages
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Suspect’s lawyer calls Taylor Swift concert plot a case of ‘playing with ideas'