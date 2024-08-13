World

Vladimir Putin vows to expel Ukrainian troops amid cross-border incursion

Around 386 square miles of Russian land are currently under Ukrainian control

  • by Web Desk
  • August 13, 2024
Vladimir Putin vows to expel Ukrainian troops amid cross-border incursion
Vladimir Putin vows to expel Ukrainian troops amid cross-border incursion

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to drive Ukrainian forces out of Russian territory following a surprise incursion into several Russian villages.

As per Reuters, the incursion, which has seen Ukrainian troops take control of significant areas, was discussed in a high-level meeting Putin held with local officials and top security personnel.

According to Aleksey Smirnov, the acting head of Russia’s Kursk region, 28 settlements are now under Ukrainian control.

Ukrainian forces have advanced approximately 7.5 miles (12 kilometers) into Russian territory across a 25-mile (40-kilometer) border stretch.

Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that around 386 square miles (1,000 square kilometers) of Russian land are currently under Ukrainian control.

In response, Putin has directed Russian forces to expel the Ukrainian troops and secure the state border.

The ongoing conflict has led to mass evacuations, with 180,000 people advised to leave the affected regions, and 121,000 already evacuated.

The Russian governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has begun relocating residents from the Krasnoyaruzhsky district to safer areas, citing the increased threat from enemy activities. Approximately 11,000 residents have been moved from this district.

Ryan Reynolds’ favorite ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cast member NOT from family

Ryan Reynolds’ favorite ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cast member NOT from family
Vladimir Putin vows to expel Ukrainian troops amid cross-border incursion

Vladimir Putin vows to expel Ukrainian troops amid cross-border incursion
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez heads to Atletico Madrid in ‘major’ deal

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez heads to Atletico Madrid in ‘major’ deal
Universal Music, Meta announce expanded global agreement

Universal Music, Meta announce expanded global agreement

World News

Universal Music, Meta announce expanded global agreement
Sheikh Hasina can return to Bangladesh if THIS ministry gives green light
Universal Music, Meta announce expanded global agreement
Philadelphia sky lights up with Italian Air Force's historic flyover: Watch
Universal Music, Meta announce expanded global agreement
Ukraine and Russia clash over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant fire
Universal Music, Meta announce expanded global agreement
Democrats targets overseas voters to support Kamala Harris
Universal Music, Meta announce expanded global agreement
Arizona police bodycam footage reveals true story behind killing of toddler
Universal Music, Meta announce expanded global agreement
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed taken into custody by military: ISPR
Universal Music, Meta announce expanded global agreement
Greece wildfire sparks chaos: Thousands flee as firefighters battle ablaze
Universal Music, Meta announce expanded global agreement
Applying for a UAE Visa? Key social media guidelines you should know
Universal Music, Meta announce expanded global agreement
Hamas demands ceasefire deal based on Biden's proposal
Universal Music, Meta announce expanded global agreement
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Universal Music, Meta announce expanded global agreement
Iran's new president formally presents cabinet to parliament amid rising tensions
Universal Music, Meta announce expanded global agreement
Trump campaign alleges Iran hacked internal messages