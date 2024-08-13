Anderson makes shocking U-turn: Hints at return to white-ball cricket

English cricketer James Anderson has given a hit about making a shock return to cricket month after taking retirement from international cricket.
According to Mirror, Anderson, who emotionally said goodbye to cricket at Lord’s during a test series against the West Indies in July, is considering an unexpected comeback.
The 42-year-old told the PA news agency, “I might be in a bit of denial because I’m well aware I won’t play for England again, but I’ve still not made a decision on my actual cricket career.”
He continued, “There’s definitely a bit of intrigue with the shorter formats because I’ve not played any franchise stuff before. Watching the Hundred this year, seeing the ball swing around, it makes me feel like I could do a job there.”
Anderson said that this summer he will ‘sit down and have a real think’ about his cricketing career.
The legendary fast bowler asserted, “I’m quite open at the minute to thoughts of any sort of cricket, I’m still fit enough to play, and I’m not shutting myself off to anything.”
“I know it’s a while since I played it and my age will get brought up again, but I really feel I’ll be good enough to play that form of cricket,” he added.
It is worth knowing that Anderson, who played the last test on July 13, had never announced his retirement officially, but he immediately got into coaching as a sign of ending his playing career.