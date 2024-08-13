Sports

Lionel Messi gives fans a rare look of family vacation at mid-sea

  • by Web Desk
  • August 13, 2024
Lionel Messi shared a rare glimpse of his vacation adventure on a yacht with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and sons.

Messi shared some beautiful clicks from his family's summer holiday in the middle of the sea on his Instagram with the caption, “Summertime and them.”


The 37-year-old soccer player in the pictures shared on his social media account, can be seen posing with his wife and three sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro while enjoying the breathtaking view of the sea.

The fans also showed their love for the Inter Miami star, saying, “Happy family” and “Beautiful family.”

One of the fans reminded Messi to wear sunscreen, and he wrote, “Don't forget to put sunscreen on Capi, so you don't get sunburnt.”

Moreover, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently recovering from his Copa America 20244 knee injury.

The Argentinian soccer star has been out of the field since he got injured during the Copa America finals against Colombia, and it is still unclear when he will return to action.

Inter Miami coach Gerardo Tata Martino, while speaking to the press, said, “Leo is progressing as expected, but there’s still no precise date for when he might rejoin the group. He continues to work separately.”

