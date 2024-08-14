Elon Musk, Donald Trump face UAW charges for alleged worker threats

The United Auto Workers (UAW) Union has filed formal charges with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) against former President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
As per Reuters, the charges allege that the two individuals attempted to intimidate and threaten workers, following a conversation between Trump and Musk on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
During a two-hour chat on Monday night, Trump praised Musk’s management style, mentioning that he would not tolerate worker strikes. "You walk in, you just say: 'You want to quit?' They go on strike - I won't mention the name of the company - but they go on strike. And you say: 'That's okay, you're all gone,'" Trump said, as reported by the UAW.
While Musk chuckled in response, the UAW sees Trump's comments as an illegal threat under the National Labor Relations Act, which protects workers' rights to strike.
The union's filing reflects its broader political strategy, particularly its support for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who the UAW endorsed in July.
Meanwhile, UAW President Shawn Fain criticized both Trump and Musk, stating, "Both Trump and Musk want working class people to sit down and shut up, and they laugh about it openly. It’s disgusting, illegal, and totally predictable from these two clowns."
The UAW's actions come amid disputes and previous confrontations between Musk and the labor board.