World

Elon Musk, Donald Trump face UAW charges for alleged worker threats

UAW has filed formal charges with the National Labor Relations Board against Donald Trump and Elon Musk

  • by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024
Elon Musk, Donald Trump face UAW charges for alleged worker threats
Elon Musk, Donald Trump face UAW charges for alleged worker threats

The United Auto Workers (UAW) Union has filed formal charges with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) against former President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

As per Reuters, the charges allege that the two individuals attempted to intimidate and threaten workers, following a conversation between Trump and Musk on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

During a two-hour chat on Monday night, Trump praised Musk’s management style, mentioning that he would not tolerate worker strikes. "You walk in, you just say: 'You want to quit?' They go on strike - I won't mention the name of the company - but they go on strike. And you say: 'That's okay, you're all gone,'" Trump said, as reported by the UAW.

While Musk chuckled in response, the UAW sees Trump's comments as an illegal threat under the National Labor Relations Act, which protects workers' rights to strike.

The union's filing reflects its broader political strategy, particularly its support for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who the UAW endorsed in July.

Meanwhile, UAW President Shawn Fain criticized both Trump and Musk, stating, "Both Trump and Musk want working class people to sit down and shut up, and they laugh about it openly. It’s disgusting, illegal, and totally predictable from these two clowns."

The UAW's actions come amid disputes and previous confrontations between Musk and the labor board. 

Prince Harry ordered to apologize for ‘terrorist involvement’ within this week

Prince Harry ordered to apologize for ‘terrorist involvement’ within this week
Google Gemini Live launch: Here's everything to know about the new AI tool

Google Gemini Live launch: Here's everything to know about the new AI tool
West Ham United sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United

West Ham United sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch

London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch

World News

London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
Donald Trump gushes over Kamala Harris’s Time cover in chat with Elon Musk
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
Brian Niccol takes over as Starbucks CEO amid sales struggles
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
Iran’s response to Israel could be delayed by Gaza ceasefire
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
Zelenskyy warns Putin 'war is coming home' as Ukraine captures Russian land
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
Terrifying bodycam video shows delayed police response to Uvalde massacre
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
Trump-Musk interview marred by technical issues on X platform
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
Vladimir Putin vows to expel Ukrainian troops amid cross-border incursion
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
Sheikh Hasina can return to Bangladesh if THIS ministry gives green light
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
Philadelphia sky lights up with Italian Air Force's historic flyover: Watch
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
Ukraine and Russia clash over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant fire