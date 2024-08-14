World

New bodycam video shows officer injured during protests over Michael Brown killing

Michael Brown was shot down by a Ferguson police fficer on August 9, 2014

  • by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024


Ferguson police released a bodycam video showing a police officer getting injured after being pushed to a sidewalk during a protest over Michael Brown killing.

The new video released by Ferguson police on Tuesday and obtained by CNN shows disturbing sights from a protest marking the 10-year anniversary of Michael Brown’s killing in Missouri.

In the bodycam footage and a video from a surveillance camera placed at a nearby store, a protestor could be seen pushing a police officer Travis Brown to the sidewalk resulting in injuries.

The Ferguson Polic Chief Doyle Troy in a news conference on Tuesday said “I think it’s a clear indication that my officer was charged and was hit violently by this individual.”

He also revealed that the footage also depicts officers arresting 28-year-old Elijah Gantt while they disperse other protesters away from Brown.

According to the chief, Brown suffered a brain injury and is currently in critical condition at the hospital. Meanwhile, a prayer vigil for Brown is also planned for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the police station.

For the unversed, on Friday protestors marked 10 years to the killing of Michael Brown, 18, who was shot down by a Ferguson police officer on August 9, 2014.

