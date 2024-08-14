Donald Trump’s bid to replace judge in hush money case rejected

A New York state court judge has denied Donald Trump's latest request to recuse himself from the hush money criminal case, paving the way for a potential sentencing next month.
Judge Juan M. Merchan rejected Trump's demand on Wednesday, stating, "Defendant has provided nothing new for this Court to consider. Counsel has merely repeated arguments that have already been denied by this and higher courts" and were "rife with inaccuracies and unsubstantiated claims.”
This is the third time Merchan has rejected Trump's lawyers plea for new judge, citing his daughter's work as a political consultant for prominent Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris.
To note, Trump was convicted in May of falsifying business records to conceal a 2016 deal to pay off porn actor Stormy Daniels.
The ruling comes as the case heads towards a key sentencing next month.
Trump's lawyers have also filed a motion to overturn the verdict and dismiss the case, citing a recent US Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.
Judge Juan M. Merchan has scheduled a key ruling in the case, with a decision on Donald Trump's immunity claim set for September 16, followed by a sentencing hearing or other proceedings on September 18, where the former president's fate will be decided.