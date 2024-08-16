Italy enforces strict tourist rules to manage surge in holiday crowds

Italy is preparing for an influx of travelers during the upcoming Ferragosto holiday, with significant measures being put in place to manage the expected chaos.
As per CNN, the Tourism Ministry forecasts that 13 million Italians will be traveling domestically around August 15, coinciding with the ancient Ferragosto celebration and the Catholic Feast of the Assumption of Mary.
This, combined with millions of international tourists, has prompted authorities to implement new rules to control the crowds.
Booking requirements for beaches in Sardinia:
In Sardinia, popular beaches now require bookings via an app to manage visitor numbers. Restrictions have also been introduced, including bans on plastics, smoking, and even beach equipment like towels and chairs.
Nighttime restrictions:
Certain Sardinian beaches have prohibited night swimming and imposed fines for violations. Olbia’s mayor has also banned late-night activities such as beach camping and bonfires, with music allowed only until 5 am.
Crowd control measures:
Rome, Florence, and Venice are using temporary stop lights to manage pedestrian congestion. On the Amalfi Coast, vehicle access is regulated by alternating odd and even-numbered license plates to reduce traffic.
Increased fees and traffic management:
Capri is doubling its usual landing fee for the holiday weekend, following Venice’s example. The Trentino region in northern Italy will monitor hiker traffic and close busy trails as needed.
Additionally, Tourism Minister Daniele Santanche has described overtourism as a major issue, but emphasizes the government’s efforts to manage it and prepare for future events, including the 2026 Winter Olympics and the 2025 Jubilee in Rome.