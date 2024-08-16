World

Italy enforces strict tourist rules to manage surge in holiday crowds

Italy is preparing for an influx of travelers during the upcoming Ferragosto holiday

  August 16, 2024
Italy is preparing for an influx of travelers during the upcoming Ferragosto holiday, with significant measures being put in place to manage the expected chaos.

As per CNN, the Tourism Ministry forecasts that 13 million Italians will be traveling domestically around August 15, coinciding with the ancient Ferragosto celebration and the Catholic Feast of the Assumption of Mary.

This, combined with millions of international tourists, has prompted authorities to implement new rules to control the crowds.

Booking requirements for beaches in Sardinia:

In Sardinia, popular beaches now require bookings via an app to manage visitor numbers. Restrictions have also been introduced, including bans on plastics, smoking, and even beach equipment like towels and chairs.

Nighttime restrictions:

Certain Sardinian beaches have prohibited night swimming and imposed fines for violations. Olbia’s mayor has also banned late-night activities such as beach camping and bonfires, with music allowed only until 5 am.

Crowd control measures:

Rome, Florence, and Venice are using temporary stop lights to manage pedestrian congestion. On the Amalfi Coast, vehicle access is regulated by alternating odd and even-numbered license plates to reduce traffic.

Increased fees and traffic management:

Capri is doubling its usual landing fee for the holiday weekend, following Venice’s example. The Trentino region in northern Italy will monitor hiker traffic and close busy trails as needed.

Additionally, Tourism Minister Daniele Santanche has described overtourism as a major issue, but emphasizes the government’s efforts to manage it and prepare for future events, including the 2026 Winter Olympics and the 2025 Jubilee in Rome.

World News

Donald Trump seeks to push back sentencing amid election campaign
Bangladesh's former PM Sheikh Hasina under scrutiny for human rights violations
VP candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz to debate on October 1 in New York
Sweden confirms first case of highly contagious Mpox variant outside Africa
Emotional bodycam video shows 12-year-old hero saving mom’s life after tragic incident
Columbia University President Minouche Shafik resigns amidst Gaza protests
PM Shahbaz Sharif demands ‘honesty’ from Pakistanis in independence speech
Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ousted by court’s shock ruling
Bodycam captures intense moment of Ukrainian forces attack on Russian truck
Donald Trump’s bid to replace judge in hush money case rejected
Indian hospitals rally in anger after rape, torture, murder of doctor in Kolkata
Google Doodle goes tropical to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day